CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,640,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824,124 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $84,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $550,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CSX by 56.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $20,440,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 97,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

