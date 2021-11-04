CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

