Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 14,991 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of South Jersey Industries worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.