Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,732 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $124.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.