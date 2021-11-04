Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA opened at $203.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.21 and a 1 year high of $207.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

