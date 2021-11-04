Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,589 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.82. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.