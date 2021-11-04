Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,561 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 104,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 35,038 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,755,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Discovery by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Discovery by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 544,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 141,068 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.