CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CuriosityStream in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $521.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.45. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376,103 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 256,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.