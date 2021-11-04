CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.81. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 206,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 124,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.