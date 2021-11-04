CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 118,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 160,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,434 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 163,172 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 639.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $5,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $96.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.