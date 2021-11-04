CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,172 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $44,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,301 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.