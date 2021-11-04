CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $107.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

