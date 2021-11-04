Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $179,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $179,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $145,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $39.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $26,999,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $16,282,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.