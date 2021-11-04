Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.26. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $188,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

