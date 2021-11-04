DA Davidson Comments on Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

