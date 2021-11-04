Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading 2.9% Higher

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

About Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

