Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.58. 746,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,632. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 18.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 145.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

