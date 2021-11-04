DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Achieves Market Cap of $12.96 Million

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $616,109.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00245125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,092,548 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

