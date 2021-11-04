Daniel J. Giesecke Sells 36,419 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
KN stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.
Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
KN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
