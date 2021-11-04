Daniel J. Giesecke Sells 36,419 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KN stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Knowles by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 53.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

