Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DAR. Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 327.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 40,415 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $6,761,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,645,000 after buying an additional 449,145 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

