Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
DASTY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.
Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $61.79.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
