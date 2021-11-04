Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.