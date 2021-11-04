DATx Market Capitalization Hits $710,971.41 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $710,971.41 and $405,206.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATx has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00049916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00242396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00095991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATX is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.