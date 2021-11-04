Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) versus Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Critical Contrast

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Del Taco Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -3.73% -16.88% -1.37% Del Taco Restaurants 3.83% 9.43% 2.73%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Del Taco Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 3 7 1 2.67 Del Taco Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $51.09, indicating a potential upside of 32.22%. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.82%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Del Taco Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 4.27 -$206.97 million ($4.70) -8.22 Del Taco Restaurants $491.88 million 0.62 -$89.74 million $0.36 23.31

Del Taco Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Taco Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

