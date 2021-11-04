David Stanton Buys 5,000 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 610,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,394. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Harsco by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 372,699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 324,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 156,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

