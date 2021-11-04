Dawn Mattoon Sells 333 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $17,519.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
QTRX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,030. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
