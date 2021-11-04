Dawn Mattoon Sells 333 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $17,519.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QTRX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,030. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 83.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after buying an additional 1,282,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after buying an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after buying an additional 466,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

