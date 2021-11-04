Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $186,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $189,075.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00.

AYX stock opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $145.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $22,947,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 126.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

