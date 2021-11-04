Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $186,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $189,075.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00.
- On Thursday, September 16th, Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00.
- On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00.
AYX stock opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $145.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $22,947,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 126.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.
Alteryx Company Profile
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
