Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

DCPH stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.