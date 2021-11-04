Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.48. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

