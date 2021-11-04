Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DELL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

Shares of DELL opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after purchasing an additional 304,665 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

