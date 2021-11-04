DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $622,787.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $155.92 million and $622,787.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $5.98 or 0.00009793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00086310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00074704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00101710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.21 or 0.07297360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,871.50 or 0.99770983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00022427 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.