Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,473.11 ($45.38).

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,413 ($44.59) on Thursday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,762 ($36.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The firm has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,596.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,516.96.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

