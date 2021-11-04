Desjardins Weighs in on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.69.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$18.83 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.62. The company has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 344.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

