Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) to Hold

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

