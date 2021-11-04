Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $375.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.72.

SNOW opened at $353.14 on Monday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.93.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,217,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,057,107 shares of company stock worth $330,054,702. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

