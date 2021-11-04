Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Announces Earnings Results

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%.

DLAKY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 334,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,886. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLAKY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.