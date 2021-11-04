Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

