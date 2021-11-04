Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828,086 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Devon Energy worth $53,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $962,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,152,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 152.8% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 56.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 865,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after buying an additional 313,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NYSE DVN opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 21.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

