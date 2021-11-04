DEXTools Hits Market Capitalization of $52.38 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $52.38 million and approximately $254,599.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00241174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00096463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,328,833 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.