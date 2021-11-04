Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $106.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

FANG traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.49. 35,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,559. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $116.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,215,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

