Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. On average, analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,479 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.43% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $41,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

