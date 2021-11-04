Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 90.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,276 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,006,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.77. 11,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

