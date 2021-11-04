Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 835,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 229,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.