Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.93% of Dawson Geophysical worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWSN stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 101.25%.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

