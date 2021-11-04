Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 499,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 183,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

