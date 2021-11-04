Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 156,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,082 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $43,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $50,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,040 shares of company stock valued at $10,020,989. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $58.41 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 973.66, a P/E/G ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 1.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

