Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

