Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 925,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 10.5% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBIO opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. Research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

