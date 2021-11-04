Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.36

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.36 and last traded at $108.99, with a volume of 60295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $172,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

