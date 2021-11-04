Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

DFS stock opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

