DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Raised to 179.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its target price increased by Barclays from 167.00 to 179.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNBBY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $24.99 on Monday. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $2.0629 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.11%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.